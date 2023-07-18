Hearts have announced the appointment of former player Andrew Webster as the club's new academy manager.

Webster has worked in the St Mirren academy since 2017, but leaves the Paisley club for Tynecastle, where he won the Scottish Cup as a player in 2012.

“We’re delighted to welcome Andrew back to Hearts in the capacity of academy manager,” Hearts' sporting director Joe Savage said.

“Frankie McAvoy did a great job during his near 18-months in the role before becoming the club’s head coach, and it was vital that we brought in someone who could not only carry on that good work but take it even further forward.

“In Andrew, we believe we have that person, he has amassed tremendous experience at St Mirren and, of course, this is a place he knows extremely well thanks to his hugely successful playing career here.

“We’re excited to have him on board and looking forward to him utilising his skills for the benefit of our football academy.”