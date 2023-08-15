Rodri says he is happy to keep improving his goals and assists record after starting the season with one of each at Burnley.

The Spain midfielder scored the winning goal in the Champions League final in June and, despite his role at the base of City's midfield, he is confident he can continue to make an impact further up the pitch.

"It is something I try to improve as a player but of course no one demands that I score goals," he said. "We are a strong team at set pieces and when it comes to shooting from outside the box, there are players like me that can score.

"At the beginning, I didn't have the responsibility to score goals but now I see we can do it so it is a good point to grow and I will try to improve this aspect of my game."

Rodri also agreed with his boss Pep Guardiola that the European Super Cup final against Sevilla is a great opportunity to win more silverware.

"We are always hungry to win every trophy," he said. "When we lost to Arsenal [in the Community Shield], we were disappointed. How we came back against Burnley shows our hunger.

"This is a final, an opportunity and you cannot leave finals to chance. Tomorrow, I will ask my team to do the same as the last finals, with the same level of desire and hunger."

Sign up to get Man City news and analysis direct to your device