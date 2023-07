Burnley have confirmed the departure of Bobby Thomas who joins Coventry City for an undiscloseed fee.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Clarets in 2017 as a first-year scholar and rose through the academy ranks.

He made one senior appearance for Burnley against Milwall in the 2020 Carabao Cup and had loan spells with Kendal Town, Barrow, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley during his time at Turf Moor.