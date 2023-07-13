We asked you for the worst value signings Burnley have ever made.

Here are some of your responses:

Mark: Wout Weghorst. Promised everything, delivered very little and then effectively and publicly walked out on the club after relegation even though the fans had remained behind him.

Graeme: Ben Gibson - £15m, six appearances, one red card. No more questions your honour!

Jason: Ben Gibson. Most expensive signing we had ever made. Had a terrible attitude, didn’t live up to expectations then was banished from the club.

Steve: Obafemi. Why, why, why?