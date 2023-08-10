Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

The player updated his Instagram page the other day to bring us all up to date. For those that have not seen it, the answer is yes, Omar Richards has been set back by a series of issues.

He had surgery on a fractured shin which kept him out for five months. When he returned to training he was still in pain, and had further surgery to remove one of the pins from the original operation.

That kept him out until almost the end of last season, and when he got back in training, he had pain in the groin – diagnosed as a hernia on both sides.

More surgery followed, but he's now fit and in his words, building up to "hopefully be ready for the start of the season".