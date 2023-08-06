We asked for your reaction to Kilmarnock's 1-0 win over Rangers in the opening Scottish Premiership game of the season and you were impressed by the home side.

Kevin: "Killie were tremendous against Rangers compared to last season. We were more solid at the back and every player seemed more composed on the ball. We didn't let Rangers settle and control the game. If we continue to play like that, there is nothing to stop us challenging for the top six."

Anna: "Very impressed with Killie. A good solid defence that kept Rangers at bay the whole game and strikers more than willing to bust their butt for the team. Surprised that Macinnes went for 5-3-2, but it worked and it worked very well. It's only first game, but what a way to kick off the new season."

Grant: "Solid at the back, comfortable on the ball, playing nice stuff, working hard and looking a real threat at times going forward. Marvellous to watch.

Gordon: "A fantastic performance and a well-earned three points."

Paul: "Man-to-man, Kilmarnock stood up fought, pushed back, got in their road and got the job done. That’s how you start a season."

Callum: "I thought we smashed Rangers."