Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Leeds' opening Championship game of the season against Cardiff on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Leeds will be missing their two main strikers: "Patrick Bamford has a hamstring problem and will not return before the international break. Georginio Rutter has a core injury and will definitely miss Sunday and the cup game."

He is however confident Rutter will make a speedy recovery: "I hope he will be able to play a few games before the international break and think that will work out."

Farke also updated on the injury status of some of his other players: "Mateo [Joseph] rolled his ankle and will miss three to four weeks. Tyler [Adams] is not too far away from training while Jack {Harrison] is a bit further away."

He is excited about taking charge of Leeds for the first time in a competitive game: "I knew what a massive club this was and the expectations that come with it. In a positive way, I've been surprised by the reaction of my lads. They've stuck together and worked hard."

On the start of a new season: "The first game is always exciting and at Elland Road, it will be even more special. Now the real stuff begins and we are all looking forward to it."

Sign up for Leeds news notifications