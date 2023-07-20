Andre Onana said joining Manchester United "an incredible honour" and "the start of a new journey".

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has joined the club for £47.2m from Inter Milan.

He has penned a five-year contract, with the option of a 12-month extension, and will join up with the club on their pre-season tour of the United States.

After joining the club, Onana said: "To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

"Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

"Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years. I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club."