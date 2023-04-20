Liel Abada is not short of admirers, with Benfica reportedly joining Ajax, external in making the Celtic winger a transfer target.

Israel international Abada, 21, was a big hit in his debut season - winning the PFA Scotland young player of the year award last summer - and has netted 12 times and provided seven assists this term despite limited starts.

With three years left on his deal, would Celtic be making the right call by letting him go this summer?

Tell us your thoughts here.