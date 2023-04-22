Harry Poole, BBC Sport

There are now just six games remaining for Leeds to collect the points they require to secure Premier League survival, but the next two in particular - against Leicester and Bournemouth - will go a long way to determining which league they contest next season.

Their disappointing loss at Fulham represented a third successive loss, although it at least proved less damaging to their goal difference than the preceding defeats by Liverpool and Crystal Palace, in which they conceded a total of 11 goals.

Illan Meslier is likely to come under further scrutiny following the part the 23-year-old played in both Fulham goals. Understandably low on confidence, the French goalkeeper was caught out by Willian's cross before he then failed to deal with another ball from the left 14 minutes later.

It is now nine matches without a clean sheet for Leeds, whose eventual rally at Craven Cottage came too late for the visitors to salvage anything.

It means Javi Gracia and his players are in for a nervous afternoon as they await to see how their relegation rivals fare.