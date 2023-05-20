Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis says he made a "wise decision" in supporting Steve Cooper during difficult spells this season.

Cooper's job was said to be in the balance on several occasions as Forest battled relegation during a campaign in which they secured their top-flight status by beating Arsenal on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Forest owner referenced other relegation candidates and said: "All the other teams, without exception, other than Forest, changed their coach, even twice. It’s a very serious decision to change a coach.

"I supported him as much as I could. To change a coach you need to bring someone better. I think I took a wise decision and supported Steve, even though of course you may disagree. That is also helpful as out of those dialogues and conversations I think each party corrects loose ends. We are happy, we celebrate and now we have time to schedule ahead seriously."