'Seems to be an accepted realism Van Veen is off'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

It wasn’t overly surprising that Kevin van Veen missed out on winning PFA Scotland’s player of the year award. I’m sure he was a tad disappointed not to have walked away with the gong, but to be nominated on the otherwise Celtic dominated short-list speaks volumes for the season he’s had.

His form, especially since the turn of the year, deserves special mention and recognition. The Dutchman has scored 26 goals in 41 appearances for the club this season… 14 of those have come in his last 13 Motherwell appearances. A tidy tally, but he’ll be eyeing more.

After his penalty last weekend, Van Veen equalled the record for scoring in eight consecutive Scottish Premiership game.

With his sights set on surpassing that record, he’ll be desperate to continue his rich vein of form. And who would bet against him? Even playing through the pain barrier as he did on Saturday, doesn’t seem to stop him in his tracks.

His goal scoring exploits speak for themselves, but the striker offers more than just hitting the back of the net. His teammates talk of his footballing intelligence, his ability to react to what others are doing on the pitch; making great runs, ensuring he’s always available.

How they’d love to keep him at Fir Park, but that doesn’t even appear to be part of equation. There seems to be an accepted realism that he’ll be off in the summer. Few would blame him. He’ll be 32 next month and cashing in on his success this season is, for him, absolutely the right thing to do. And for Motherwell too, if the transfer fee is right!

His next move will be intriguing. I’ve heard some say Rangers should take a punt on him as a back up striker, others feel he’ll head down south treading the same path as Louis Moult and Michael Higdon following their blistering form in claret and amber.

For now though, his focus will be on Motherwell, it has been so far and that’s not going to change. Can he hit the 30 goal mark? It’s certainly a realistic target.

Three games left, four goals to go!