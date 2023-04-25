Departing Robertson 'very proud of what was achieved' during his tenure

Outgoing Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has described his eight-year stewardship as a "privilege".

Robertson - who has faced fan protests in recent months - will depart this summer to pursue new opportunities, with James Bisgrove taking over as CEO.

Rangers' statement says Robertson leaves a "wide-ranging" legacy, with his tenure seeing the club return to profitability, end a 10-year title wait in 2021, and reach the Europa League final last season before this term's return to the Champions League stage.

“As a lifelong supporter of Rangers, it has been a privilege to hold this post for the past eight years," said Robertson.

"I’m very proud of what the supporters, the board, the investors, the players, management teams, and our loyal staff, all working together, have achieved in that period.

"I would like to thank everyone for their incredible support, without which it wouldn’t have been possible.

"I wish John [Bennett], James and everyone connected with the club the greatest of success in the future."

Chairman John Bennett added: “In thanking Stewart for his tireless work and commitment to the club over the past eight years, the board and I wish him every success in his new project.

"We look forward to welcoming him back to Ibrox as a supporter of his boyhood club."