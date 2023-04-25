'Outstanding credentials' - Bennett backs new CEO Bisgrove

New CEO James Bisgrove is the ideal candidate to drive the "step change in energy and restructuring" at Rangers, says chairman John Bennett.

Bisgrove, currently the club's director of commercial and marketing, will take up his new role when managing director Stewart Robertson departs on 31 July.

It is the latest change at executive level with Bennett having replaced Douglas Park as chairman earlier this month, while sporting director Ross Wilson left to join Nottingam Forest.

"Having transformed the club’s commercial operations, James has demonstrated outstanding credentials in the key areas of commercial delivery, talent development and leadership," said Bennett.

"He is ideally positioned to drive the step change in energy and restructuring that is now under way.”

Bisgrove thanked Robertson for his "daily wisdom and support" and added: “Rangers is a globally renowned institution steeped in success and the scale of privilege and responsibility I feel to serve its supporters as CEO is immense.

"My immediate priority is to ensure Michael Beale and his staff continue to have the resources and environment they require to put a winning team on the pitch and to deliver regular trophies for our supporters.

"This will be underpinned by overseeing the continuation of our positive financial performance and sustained profitability off the pitch.

“I'm personally looking forward to energising our engagement with all Rangers supporters and overseeing a strengthened and aligned culture.”