Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has praised new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch as he prepares for Saints' visit to Elland Road.

Hasenhuttl met Marsch on a number of occasions when he was manager of RB Leipzig and says he is impressed by how he conducts himself.

"He is an outstanding character," said Hasenhuttl. "He is close to his players and it has been really interesting to watch his development as a coach.

"I always found it interesting to hear his views on football and I can already see a few typical habits of his team.

"He has found somewhere that suits him and his style of playing football and that is why he has immediately had a good impact."

Hasenhuttl sees similarities between his team and Marsch's style but believes the Saints' greater flexibility gives them an advantage.

"Leeds are very good at counter-pressing and waiting for the right trigger to start their defence," he said.

"But maybe something that separates us is that we have flexibility with the shape we play and that can be decisive.

"The first fruits are good for Jesse at Leeds but it's up to us to show the weaknesses they still have."