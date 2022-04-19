Lampard on Mina's return, home form and facing Leicester

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton host Leicester City on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:

Yerry Mina will be in the squad and Donny van de Beek is also in contention.

On Mina's return, Lampard said: "It’s great to have him back because he’s a big personality in the dressing room and he’s a big player for us."

After beating Manchester United, Lampard said: "The mood is good and the lads are focusing well."

He praised Fabian Delph's performance against United, adding that he "brought experience and quality to the team, and that's priceless".

On upcoming fixtures, Lampard said it is easy to overanalyse opponents, but "we must focus on ourselves".

Lampard said Everton's remaining home games are important "because our away form hasn’t been what we want". He added: "We always get a helping hand from our fans."

On Dominic Calvert-Lewin needing to find form, Lampard said: "Do we want more goals? Yes. But collectively it’s about the team as a whole."

He said Sean Dyche's dismissal from Burnley "doesn't affect Everton" in the relegation fight.

On Leicester, Lampard said they have "a really strong squad who can really cause us problems".

Follow Tuesday's Premier League manager news conferences