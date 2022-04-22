'We need to ask "can we do more?"' - Gray

David Gray spoke of a "very difficult week" at Hibernian after he found himself as caretaker boss for the second time this season following Shaun Maloney's sacking.

The Hibs coach took over temporarily when Jack Ross left Easter Road in December before the former Belgium assistant boss was installed in the hot seat.

Gray was called upon again this week after owner Ron Gordon called time on Maloney after only 19 matches in charge.

"Understandably it has been a very difficult week for various reasons," said Gray.

"It is never nice when people lose their jobs.

"It has been difficult for everyone involved at the football club and it is up to us now to try and put that right as quickly as we can.

"It is always a shock when things like that happen but we also recognise - as a club - that results have not been good enough and unfortunately managers carry the responsibly for that.

"Every single person involved has to take responsibility, players and staff individually. Can we do more?

"I think everyone will agree that we shouldn't be in the position we are in but ultimately the league doesn't lie and we are where we are."