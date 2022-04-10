'Kiernan's all that we want to be'

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to BBC MOTD after the win over Crystal Palace: "I thought we played ever so well. We started really aggressively, pressing them and scored two wonderful goals. We controlled the game with some of our football. At 65 minutes they get the penalty so you then expect a little bit of pressure.

"But we defended when we had to. Overall, I thought the players were fantastic.

"Ademola's goal comes from good pressure. Kiernan has been waiting for his Premier League goal, it was a wonderful strike and he showed energy throughout the game.

"Since he's broken into the team I felt throughout the season it was what we were missing. Just in terms of intensity. The team was missing intensity and pressure and he has brought that. He typifies everything we want to be. He has good industry, a cultured left foot and he's very honest.

"You are playing against a side with really good physicality. We needed that intensity and urgency in the game and we looked to provide that from the first whistle."