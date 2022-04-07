Cristiano Ronaldo "is the most professional person you could ever meet", according to fellow Premier League forwards Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson.

Speaking on their Footballer's Football podcast, the duo dismissed any suggestion that Ronaldo thought "he had made it", with Antonio glowing in his praise for the Portugal and Manchester United striker.

"For him to be the first in and last out at the training ground for the last 22 years and still going to this day is unbelievable," Antonio said. "He can't believe that he's made it, that he's done.

"Mentally you can't do that because that's when you will be finished.

"He does everything right to the books and that's the reason he can perform the way he is right now. His professionalism is untouched by anyone."

Wilson agreed, but said his huge respect for Ronaldo does not translate onto the pitch when they face each other.

"You don't get to the level he has without having such hunger within him, or by being complacent," he said.

"But playing against these players is extra motivation. They're on the same pitch as you and until the game has finished, I'm not shaking hands.

"When I play, I want everyone to know who Callum Wilson is on the pitch, not Cristiano Ronaldo or anyone else."

