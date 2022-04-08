Lawro's prediction: 1-1

I watched Everton in their defeat against Burnley on Wednesday and there is nothing wrong with their effort and attitude. They work extremely hard and you can see what it means to them.

Unfortunately for the Toffees, they are lacking quality when it matters - at both ends.

You can't just blame their problems on their defence, although they are obviously struggling massively there. They had chances to score more goals when they were 2-1 up against Burnley, but they didn't take them and paid the price.

There is still hope for Everton, though, starting on Saturday. Their home form means they will be more confident at Goodison and Manchester United are still horribly inconsistent.

Everton fans know relegation is a really serious prospect and I think they will raise the roof. It almost got their side something against Manchester City a few weeks back, when they played extremely well, and it will really help them this time too.

United are the better team, but Everton have to treat this like a cup tie and throw everything at it.

Trying to keep 11 men on the pitch would be handy, because a lack of discipline has been another of the Toffees' recent problems, but they will have to be feisty to get anything from the game.

Tom's prediction: Everton need a win here, because it's not looking good for them. I think they might turn up. 2-1

Joe's prediction: United's poor form means they need to get something out of this one. It feels like Everton might be starting to lose hope a little bit. 1-1

