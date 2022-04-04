Crystal Palace v Arsenal: Team news

Crystal Palace will asses forward Wilfried Zaha and midfielder Michael Olise for the visit of Arsenal to Selhurst Park.

Zaha missed Ivory Coast's friendly game against England at Wembley on Tuesday with a hamstring injury, while Olise is suffering with a foot issue.

Patrick Vieira said both players "still have a chance" of featuring on Monday.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is a doubt after missing the Gunners' win over Aston Villa and England's two friendly fixtures because of injury.

Bukayo Saka could be in contention as he continues to recover from a positive Covid-19 test during the international break.

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who suffered a calf injury in January, is also close to returning to the squad.

