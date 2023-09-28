Jurgen Klopp praised Curtis Jones for the way he adapted to the unfamiliar position of right-back against Leicester City - and joked that he sold the midfielder on the idea by making him captain.

Jones, a wide forward in his youth but who now features as a number eight in midfield, filled in at right-back in the absence of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

Stefan Bajcetic played in the position against LASK in the Europa League last week but Klopp is wary of the Spanish youngster's workload after his injury issues at the end of last season.

"Yesterday, when I told him [Jones] he will play right-back, I sold the idea with the captaincy," Klopp said after the 3-1 Carabao Cup win.

"He was already completely excited when I told him he would play right-back, and the way he executed it was super special, I have to say. Wow.

"We thought about him because we couldn’t play Stefan, we have to be careful with him.

"Joey [Gomez] will be OK for the weekend but was not OK for today so we had to find a solution and Curtis was always in my mind as a potential solution."

Klopp does not intend to use Jones regularly in the role but does believe it suits the offensive part of his game.

The 22-year-old drifted into central midfield from the right-back berth against the Foxes in the same way Alexander-Arnold has done since the middle of last season.

"He enjoys being on the ball and the deeper you are the more often you can get the ball," added Klopp after goals from Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota sealed another come-from-behind victory.

"It was a top performance, I have to say, for the first time in for him a strange position. I liked that.

"He’s in a good moment and could probably play each position but we will try to use him as often as possible in his natural position."