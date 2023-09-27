Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland at Global Energy Stadium

Have Aberdeen turned a corner?

Well, the evidence of the last few days would suggest there is a growing body of evidence to argue that they have.

Having given one of European football’s big names, Eintracht Frankfurt, an almighty scare in Germany – the Dons have followed that up by taking care of their Ross County double header.

It isn’t just about the results, but the consistency of performance has very visibly increased over the last week.

A number of the new recruits – particularly Richard Jensen and Stefan Gartenmann at the back – look to have now settled into the Scottish game – and Aberdeen are now starting to reap the rewards.

This will continue to be a work in progress as Barry Robson’s men continue to juggle domestic and continental commitments, but there are now real signs this new look side are starting to grow in confidence.