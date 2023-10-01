Rangers to 'take their time' in manager search
Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers will take their time in their search for a replacement for Michael Beale and have every confidence in the interim management team to be in position for as long as that process takes, BBC Scotland understands.
We also believe that no-one has been approached as Rangers start the search for a new manager.
The new management team will take charge for the first time in their Europa League match against Aris Limassol on Thursday.