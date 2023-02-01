Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I thought we were good tonight.

"We started the game really well, we knew we would have a lot of possession but it was what we did with it and I thought we were always probing and asking questions.

"Second half, Livingston didn't really open up so it wasn't like we were going to get bags of chances. I still thought we controlled it well, we just never got the goal."

On Kyogo's reaching 21 goals for the season, he adds. "He is a quality player, he is always a threat. Even when there isn't a lot of space, he finds it with his running, it disturbs the opponent. He has composure in his finishing, passion and energy and his appetite to work on everything makes us a better team."