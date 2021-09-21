Southampton are enduring an anxious wait to learn the full extent of the injury Jack Stephens sustained against Manchester City after he was forced off just before half-time during the goalless draw.

It is hoped the injury is a muscle problem, most likely a hamstring, but Stephens has struggled with a reoccurring knee issue recently, giving his manager Ralph Hasenhuttl some cause for concern.

"I don't know what it is but he has had knee problems. Hopefully it is not too bad," said the Saints boss.

Meanwhile, Valentino Livramento continues to catch the eye, after another impressive performance at Etihad Stadium. The 18-year-old full-back, signed from Chelsea last month, has played his way straight into the team and started all five of Saints' Premier League matches this season.

Who makes your Southampton starting line-up? Pick your team to face the Blades