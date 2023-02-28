After Manchester United's Carabao Cup win, the Monday Night Club panel were full of praise for Erik ten Hag and how he as transformed the club.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said: "It’s very difficult to be anything but positive about what Erik ten Hag has achieved.

"It is such a remarkable turnaround and I do think it is all down to Ten Hag.

"In terms of the team and how he sets them up, he has a clear identity of what he wants to achieve. He's happy to tweak things in-game and they are going from strength to strength."

Ex-England defender Micah Richards added: "He is so underrated in terms of bringing everyone together.

"How many times have we talked about Manchester United and what is going on off the field? That is still going on, but on the field they are getting it right at this moment in time, and it’s all down to Ten Hag."

