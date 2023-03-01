Dundee United to be bought out?
Businessmen on Tayside are exploring a bid to buy out Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. (Sun), external
A Dundee-based entrepreneur is leading the consortium considering purchasing the Tannadice club. (Courier - subscription required), external
United hope to have a new manager in place before Saturday's match against Aberdeen. (Record), external
Former Dundee United forward Kevin Gallacher believes Craig Levein will want "sole control as a manager" if he is to return to Tannadice. (Record), external
Ex-United winger Danny Swanson backs Levein for the Tangerines job. (Courier - subscription required), external