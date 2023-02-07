Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves’ comprehensive 3-0 victory over Liverpool gave fans a peep at what the future could look like under Julen Lopetegui.

It certainly felt like the Molineux of old and a doff of the cap to the fortress it once was. Of course, performances on the pitch are usually the biggest driver for improving the atmosphere - with both being poor in recent times.

Two early goals set the tone for the rest of the game, with the players' impressive performance replicated by those in the stands and Molineux was rocking from start to finish.

Subtle tweaks in the matchday schedule may have helped things as the club are keen to listen to fans about how the atmosphere at Molineux can be improved, but ultimately it is driven by on-pitch performances - and Wolves certainly provided that on Saturday.

A fantastic result to hopefully build from and reignite their season.