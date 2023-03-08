Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

If you are only as good as your last game, then Liverpool can go to Bournemouth on Saturday knowing they are very good.

They now finally have a real look at the top four ahead of them - amazing when you think that a few weeks ago it seemed out of the question.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are not conceding league goals any more – a good habit to have, because with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo up front, the foundation is now there to go on and win games.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk look a happy partnership so, while scoring seven against Manchester United was brilliant, keeping the clean sheet was also significant. They wanted that just as much as the next goal.

Gakpo is now looking like the player we all saw at the World Cup. His goals on Sunday were superb and his form at the moment is a huge plus, especially when you consider the continued absence of Luis Diaz.

Bournemouth could be a real test away from home. They want and need the points just as much as Liverpool but, if the Reds want top four, they have to keep this momentum going.

They may not get seven again, but offer them a one-nil win right now and they’d take it all day long.