Eddie Howe believes Bruno Guimaraes will have learnt "a lesson" after a social media incident following defeat at Manchester City but insists the midfielder's emotions are "positive".

Guimaraes responded in a now deleted tweet to a post by a Newcastle United fan account that asked: "Is it too early in the season to start focusing blame onto individual players?"

The 25-year-old questioned the tweet and said: "Support in the best moment is easy. Short, stupid memories you all have. Look what we have done for the team in one year and a half."

Asked about the incident in his pre-match news conference, How said: "I’m not going to criticise supporters here.

"Bruno is a very emotional person on the pitch, [it's] positive he uses that emotion so brilliantly, not just to perform well, but build a relationship with supporters and see how much it means to him.

"So it's all positive in terms of the feelings that Bruno has, but this is probably a lesson for him."

He added: "Handling defeat and disappointment is all part of our job and we have to be calm in those moments."

The Magpies were on the end of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to the the current league and European champions last weekend after they'd started the season in scintillating fashion against Aston Villa. The Newcastle boss felt not just Guimaraes, but a number of "individuals didn't perform to the level they needed to" at the Etihad.

"Football is a strange game. Against Aston Villa last week I thought [Guimaraes] was very good. So you go from there with that performance to maybe a little below that performance in my eyes against Manchester City, but I thought as a team that was very much the case for us," Howe said.

"I think Bruno is going to be such an important player for us this year, he's such an important player, when he plays well I think our game goes to a totally different dimension."

