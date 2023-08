Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to sign 23-year-old Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure. (Independent), external

The Reds are also expected to pay 19m euros (£16.2m) for Stuttgart and Japan midfielder Wataru Endo, 30. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The club have also revived their interest in 21-year-old Netherlands and Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Mail) , external

Liverpool are also interested in Aston Villa's 23-year-old France midfielder Boubacar Kamara, but Villa manager Unai Emery wants to keep him. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

