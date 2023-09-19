Manchester United are preparing a bid for Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry, with the Old Trafford club ready to offer about £52m for the 28-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez, 28, is also of interest to United boss Erik ten Hag. (FourFourTwo), external

Meanwhile, United staff have expressed their concerns about the growing involvement of Ten Hag's agent Kees Vos in the club's transfer activities. (Mail), external

