Livi aim to capitalise on Celtic's 'European overhang'

Livingston boss David Martindale is looking to eke an advantage out of Celtic’s Champions League exertions when the sides meet on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers takes his team to West Lothian for a lunchtime kick-off in the wake of Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

“We feel we can take points off anyone coming here as we have historically shown,” said Martindale.

“We go into the game with a bit of belief. We need to go and think there will be an overhang from Celtic’s European adventures.

“They are away playing Champions League football at a very good intensity. It took a lot out of them then they have to travel back. So you have got to try and find every marginal gain you can.

“Playing Saturday/Wednesday or Saturday/Tuesday can have a knock-on effect so we have to try and use that to our advantage.

“They also have a wee bit of an injury problem that we have to look to exploit. [Cameron] Carter-Vickers is a huge player for them and it’s difficult for new guys to try and emulate what guys like him and Jota have done over the last couple of seasons right away.

“It’s probably not their settled back four just now and any manager will tell you it’s probably the one area of the park you’re not wanting to change too much.”