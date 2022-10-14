Ralph Hasenhuttl says he won't waste his time worrying over his future as Southampton boss.

Instead, the Austrian wants to focus on ending Saints' four-match losing run, starting with Sunday's game against West Ham.

H﻿is side sit 17th in the table and Hasenhuttl said: "I have not really had one minute to think about it [my situation]. This is not the way I plan my week.

"As long as I am here I do my best to make us successful. It costs so much energy there is no energy left to think about that question.

"For me, the only goal is to see my team working hard and knowing that on the weekend we have a very important game for this club and the fans.

"It is not about me, it's about winning points and coming in a better position in the table.

"I think since I have been here we have not been below the [relegation] line, so it is necessary to win on Sunday or we could be below that line."