A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport

Mason Mount won man of the match for his display in Tuesday's Champions League win over AC Milan despite only playing 45 minutes.

It was a sign the 23-year-old, who often makes Chelsea tick, is coming back to his best form for his club, which could also help his country.

And Mount's not the only England international benefiting from Graham Potter's approach.

Reece James, who is an injury worry after the game at the San Siro, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all finding their rhythm under Chelsea's new manager, which will be pleasing for England boss Gareth Southgate before the World Cup starts in November.

Some fans wondered whether Potter had the X-factor as Chelsea's next head coach, but he is unbeaten in five matches in charge, has four successive wins and has taken the Blues from the bottom to the top of their Champions League group with home and away victories over the Italian champions.

His tactical nous, allied with a talented squad, has also taken Chelsea back into the Premier League's top four with a game in hand on the three teams above them, and his use of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given the team the focal point they have desperately craved.

Normally, a manager being appointed after the season has started means they are playing catch-up on their rivals.

But if Potter can maintain the current momentum in advance of the World Cup, he may yet be able to further implement his ideas during the Premier League's six-week break, even if many players will be in Qatar.