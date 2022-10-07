Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis is “buzzing” to be back on the pitch as he eyes a return to playing regularly for Lee Johnson’s side.

The 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in a friendly that prolonged his absence into this season, after picking up an earlier injury last September.

But he came off the bench as an 82nd-minute substitute in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Ross County.

“I was absolutely buzzing because it’s been way too long,” he said. “It’s been a long 12 months just trying to get myself back fit, getting injured again and trying to get back fit again. It’s been a tough year mentally and physically.

“Every morning waking up and knowing you’re still a bit away is pretty tough.

“It’s just been a bit of a nightmare, to be honest. Sometimes you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, but my family were good at keeping me going.

“It’s just the fitness I need to get up after being out so long, but I’m feeling good now."