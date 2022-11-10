Aberdeen have won their last four home league games, scoring 15 goals in the process. The Dons last won five in a row at home in the Premiership in April 2017 under Derek McInnes (run of eight).

Along with Kilmarnock, Dundee United are one of just two sides yet to win an away game in the Premiership this season (D3 L4). Overall, United have just two wins in their last 21 away league outings (D9 L10).

Bojan Miovski has nine goals in his first six Premiership appearances at Pittodrie for Aberdeen, with this accounting for 90% of his league total (10 – 9 home, 1 away). The North Macedonian has scored nine of 19 shots at home (47%), compared to one goal from 18 shots on the road (6%).