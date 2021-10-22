Klopp on Scholes comments, Salah v Ronaldo & Jones
- Published
Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Premier League trip to Manchester United on Sunday.
Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:
After Paul Scholes claimed the Liverpool boss would not fear Manchester United following their performance against Atalanta in the Champions League, Klopp said “there was not one second when I was rubbing my hands together watching that game. You could see Atalanta caused United problems but the second half was a pure power presentation from United";
Klopp added how he’s been preparing his side for a “tough game against a really good opponent” and said “we all know United can do incredible stuff";
Speaking on Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, Klopp said “why should we compare them? They are both world class players… and desperate to score goals”;
Curtis Jones has returned to full training and is in contention for the trip to Old Trafford but Thiago’s still recovering from a calf injury.
