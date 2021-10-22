Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Premier League trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:

After Paul Scholes claimed the Liverpool boss would not fear Manchester United following their performance against Atalanta in the Champions League, Klopp said “there was not one second when I was rubbing my hands together watching that game. You could see Atalanta caused United problems but the second half was a pure power presentation from United";

Klopp added how he’s been preparing his side for a “tough game against a really good opponent” and said “we all know United can do incredible stuff";

Speaking on Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo, Klopp said “why should we compare them? They are both world class players… and desperate to score goals”;

Curtis Jones has returned to full training and is in contention for the trip to Old Trafford but Thiago’s still recovering from a calf injury.

