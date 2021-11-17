Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United's board appear to have backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to continue as manager, as the club's latest financial results have been released.

In a statement, United's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said that “while these financial results today demonstrate our resilience through the pandemic, our top priority is success on the pitch".

"The manager, players and everyone at the club are determined to achieve that objective,” added Woodward.

That would indicate Solskjaer continues to have the club's backing to turn things round at United, despite just one win and four defeats in their past six Premier League games.

The club's revenues for the three months until the end of September are up by £17.5m on the same period a year ago, to £126.5m.

The biggest increase is matchday revenue, which is £18.8m compared to just £1.7m over same period last season, due to five home games this season being played in front of a full crowd at Old Trafford, rather than behind closed doors.

United's net debt is down slightly to £439.7m, while the results also confirmed shareholders will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share in January.