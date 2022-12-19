Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle can pick up where they left off when they return to action after the World Cup.

Speaking before Thursday's Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth, he said: "It's important to try and re-establish our momentum. When we beat Chelsea it was a great feeling around the stadium but it feels like a long time ago.

"You want to try and get back there as quickly as you can. They'll make the game very difficult for us but it's the first chance to re-find our form.

"The wait for this game has been long for us so we're dying to get back to action. The international lads that have came back are dying to get the season back under way."

The Magpies boss also said he will not rush back players who went into the latter stages in Qatar.

He said: "We'll wait and see. I spoke with all the international lads when they came back, obviously Kieran [Trippier] and Nick [Pope] were very keen to play in the game.

"Those conversations are important because those boys have had not just the physical load from being at the World Cup, but the mental side of it can't be under-estimated, so I'll continue those conversations with the other lads and we'll see where we are."