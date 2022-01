Chelsea could be given a free run at signing Monaco's highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer transfer window as rivals Manchester United turn their attention for new midfield recruits elsewhere. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, Paris St-Germain have offered the Blues the chance to sign France defender Layvin Kurzawa, but boss Thomas Tuchel is not keen on the 29-year-old despite losing left-back Ben Chilwell to a serious knee injury. (Goal), external

