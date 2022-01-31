Christian Eriksen "will have one eye on the World Cup in November" during his spell at Brentford, according to the BBC's senior football reporter Ian Dennis.

The 29-year-old has been out of the game for seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 - but Dennis says the fact he's back in football proves he's determined to get back to his best.

"There won't be a better story for feel-good factor today," Dennis said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's great to have him playing football again and have him back in the English game.

"But he'll have a point to prove. He'll want to be playing on a regular basis and will have an eye on the World Cup in November, to prove he can get back to his best."

