Azpilicueta eyes Club World Cup glory

Cesar Azpilicueta hopes Chelsea can fill the missing spot in their trophy cabinet by finally winning the Club World Cup.

Azpilicueta was part of the Blues team that lost the 2012 final to Brazilian side Corinthians, and he's using it as motivation 10 years on.

Speaking before Wednesday's semi-final against Al-Hilal, he said: "In 2012 it hurt a lot and it's the only competition the club hasn't won.

"To win it for the first time for the club is huge - we have to make it everything for us. We're representing Europe. We know it's going to be difficult. We have to make the most of this chance.

"We lost in 2012 and maybe sometimes in Europe there's a different perception of what the tournament is, but we're against champions of other continents. We have a huge motivation."

Azpilicueta's contact with Chelsea runs out this summer, but he said winning the Club World Cup won't make him think differently about his future.

He said: "I arrived in London in 2012 without kids - my kids were born there. You know how I feel about Chelsea but I'm not going to comment on the future. That's not important right now.

"We're trying to create our own history within the history of the club. When the time arrives, we want to make the most of it. We want to create our own history. Hopefully we're the ones to do it."