Newcastle v Cambridge: Confirmed team news

New signing Kieran Trippier starts for Newcastle in their FA Cup tie against Cambridge.

Eddie Howe has made three changes from the draw with Manchester United on December 27.

Trippier, Matt Ritchie and Jacob Murphy replace Jamaal Lascelles, Javi Manquillo and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Ritchie, Schar, Krafth, Trippier; S. Longstaff, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Fraser.

Subs: Gilliespie, Dummett, Hendrick, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson, Willock, White

Cambridge make one change from Monday's draw with Portsmouth. Harvey Knibbs comes in for Sam Smith.

Cambridge XI: Mitov; Williams, Iredale, Digby, Brophy; Ironside, Dunk, Okedins; May, Knibbs, Worman.

Subs: O'Neill, Gill, Hoolahan, Lankester, Bennett, Yearn, McConnell