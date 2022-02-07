Crossroads for Foxes as Rodgers left seething

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at the City Ground

Leicester City’s defence of the FA Cup came to a tame and humiliating end.

Nottingham Forest had beaten Arsenal in the third round and, in front of a passionate and boisterous City Ground, Steve Cooper’s rapidly improving side deservedly knocked the Foxes out in the first East Midlands derby between the two teams in eight years.

Brendan Rodgers, speaking to the media an hour after the final whistle, was still seething - apologising for his side’s performance, which he described as "awful" and "embarrassing".

This feels like a crossroads for Leicester, with Rodgers questioning the future of some of his players and saying "too many think they are top players, but are a long way off".