Andros Townsend said "it meant a hell of a lot" after he returned from a fractured foot to win the game against Hull with a trademark strike from distance.

When Everton fell behind within a minute and some travelling Toffees supporters joined in with the underdogs' time-honoured "you're getting sacked in the morning" chant, things appeared bleak for boss Rafael Benitez.

But Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray conjured up an equaliser and Andre Gomes seemed to have won it with a neat header before Hull found a leveller.

The home team hit the post through Keane Lewis-Potter but Townsend struck the winner to ease a bit of the pressure on his manager.

"We started by making things difficult for ourselves but the reaction of the team, as usual, was quite good, which means that the players care," said Benitez.

"Demarai played until we had to make the substitution because he was working so hard and Andros is injured but playing because he wants to help the team. That is the spirit you expect from our players."