Wolves end Spanish training camp with win

Wolves ran out 4-3 winners over Cadiz as they wrapped up their training camp in Spain in preparation of domestic football.

Julen Lopetegui's side will take on Gillingham in the Carabao Cup in his first competitive match in charge on 20 December and they had the perfect end to their trip.

The West Midlands side took the lead through an own goal, before being pegged back by an own goal by Toti.

However, a Nathan Collins header restored their lead before Daniel Podence added a third before half-time.

A Max Kilman mistake just after half-time allowed Cadiz to make it 3-2 before another own goal restored Wolves' two-goal advantage.

Despite Alex Fernandez' unstoppable strike to make it 4-3, Wolves were able to hang on and end their mid-season camp on a high.