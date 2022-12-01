T﻿he moment all St Johnstone fans had been waiting for finally happened - David Wotherspoon made his World Cup debut.

T﻿he Saints winger replaced Junior Hoilett in the 76th minute of Canada's final Group F outing, a 2-1 defeat to Morocco, on Thursday.

T﻿he trademark 'Spoony chop' was soon on show as the 32-year-old dropped the shoulder to beat Achraf Hakimi on the left flank and swing in a dangerous delivery.

W﻿otherspoon was unable to help his side summon a late equaliser, but his 11th cap was a momentous occasion and he makes history as the first current St Johnstone player to perform at a World Cup.

C﻿anada, already eliminated after defeats to Belgium and Croatia, finished bottom of the group and pointless in their first World Cup for 36 years.

B﻿ut they depart having scored their first World Cup goals, with Alphonso Davies netting in the 4-1 defeat to Croatia and a Nayef Aguerd own goal halving the deficit against Morocco.

