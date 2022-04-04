Cash pens new Villa contract

Matty Cash has signed a contract extension with Aston Villa, committing his long-term future to the club.

The right-back has scored three goals and made six assists in his 60 appearances since arriving at Villa Park in September 2020.

After putting pen to paper, Cash told the club website: "I’m delighted. It’s another proud day for me and my family.

"A big thanks to the club for rewarding me with a new contract, I can’t thank them enough.

"I’ve got a really good relationship with the fans. I’m an all-out committed player and hopefully they can see that.

"I want to keep showing them what I can do on the pitch. We’ve got such a good fanbase here, the club’s so big and I love putting the shirt on every week."